Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report sales of $745.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.95 million and the lowest is $735.80 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $547.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $296.07. 805,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.