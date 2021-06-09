Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post $40.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.80 million and the highest is $42.39 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $39.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $171.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.08 million to $176.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $234.75 million, with estimates ranging from $208.16 million to $266.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,801,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,296,049. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $659.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,323. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,581 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 191.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 368,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 309,477 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 80.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.