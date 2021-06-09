Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $126,500.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Selina Tobaccowala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00.

Shares of RDFN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.53. 1,442,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,563.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Redfin by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Redfin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $70,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.