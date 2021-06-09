Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells 5,752 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $287,715.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,648.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $637,981.36.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25.

On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $27,206.80.

On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $111,218.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,611. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,496,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

