Small Love Potion Price Down 5% Over Last Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $52.68 million and approximately $26.46 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00067350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00899184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.11 or 0.08806543 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

