Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LON:GGP traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 21.80 ($0.28). The company had a trading volume of 15,064,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,635,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.03. The stock has a market cap of £857.34 million and a PE ratio of -218.00.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

