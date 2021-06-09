Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KIM remained flat at $$22.16 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,199. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

