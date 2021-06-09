SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.20 million-42.70 million.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.08.

SEMR stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. 580,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,611. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that SEMrush will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

