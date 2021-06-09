Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $984.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.59. 168,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

