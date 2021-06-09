CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,885,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,208. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

