Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post $443.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $435.20 million and the highest is $451.77 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $420.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,638,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.74. The company had a trading volume of 297,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

