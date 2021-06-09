Tezos Price Reaches $3.49 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00009391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.96 billion and $178.79 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015974 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 466.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 878,685,508 coins and its circulating supply is 848,572,685 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

