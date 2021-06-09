Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Tops $792,954.64

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $792,954.64 and approximately $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,132.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.03 or 0.06966972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.05 or 0.01688670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.00461415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00164115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.03 or 0.00732596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00462947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00390942 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,453,386 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

