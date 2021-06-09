DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $52,868.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.52 or 0.00729287 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,044,889,938 coins and its circulating supply is 4,897,507,597 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

