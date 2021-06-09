MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Sells $62,461.12 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $62,461.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexandria Forbes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $85,175.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 63,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.31. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

