MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Stuart Naylor Sells 1,042 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $15,650.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,476.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08.

On Friday, April 30th, Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $89,361.80.

Shares of MGTX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 63,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,958. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $670.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 72.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 12.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.1% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 167,301 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 92.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

