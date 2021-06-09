OLO (NYSE:OLO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

OLO (NYSE:OLO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.90 million-34.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.75 million.

NYSE:OLO traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 731,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,904. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00. OLO has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $44.89.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OLO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.