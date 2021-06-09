IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.74 million.

A number of research firms have commented on IRIX. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 55,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,834. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 million, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.68.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.