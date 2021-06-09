Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VII shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. ATB Capital downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.55. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.83 and a 52-week high of C$9.45.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.