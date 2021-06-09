Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VII shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. ATB Capital downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.55. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.83 and a 52-week high of C$9.45.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

