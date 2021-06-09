BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 100,808,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,746,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

