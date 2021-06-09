BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 100,808,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,746,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
Featured Story: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.