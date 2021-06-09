Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.10 Million

Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $279.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.40 million and the lowest is $278.81 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $161.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 153,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 110.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,719. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $526.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

