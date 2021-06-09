Thomas C. Shafer Sells 66,969 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCF stock remained flat at $$45.18 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

