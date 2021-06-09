Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO Sells $19,376,106.75 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at $595,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00.

DLR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.88. 1,264,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.57.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

