PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,032,840.02 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $1,032,840.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PMVP traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 231,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.75. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,116,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

