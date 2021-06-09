PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $535,713.36 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $535,713.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,901,755 shares in the company, valued at $352,601,599.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,017.25.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $773,160.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.