SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 5,049 Shares

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $430,831.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.05. 116,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,728. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 0.71.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 82,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.