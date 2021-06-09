Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

CNR traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. 800,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,038. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

