Analysts Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) PT at $8.81

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

DHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:DHT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,634. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

