W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $112,186.79 and $6,295.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00068024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.87 or 0.00902080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.45 or 0.08898954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048952 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WGPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.