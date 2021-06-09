Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 298,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,898. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $887.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

