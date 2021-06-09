Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. 778,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,723. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji acquired 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $75,231.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 95,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,818.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

