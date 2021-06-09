TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 446,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.38. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.