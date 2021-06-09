Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TLSNY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 17,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.28. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -28.10%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

