$856.08 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce sales of $856.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $811.00 million and the highest is $886.76 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $698.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 329,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ANF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. 1,725,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.