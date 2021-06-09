$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to report $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.93. 4,885,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

