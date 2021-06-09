Linde (NYSE:LIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.48. 1,671,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,241. The company has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a one year low of $197.26 and a one year high of $305.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

