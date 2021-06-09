All Sports 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.03 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $26.77 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.63 or 0.00896415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.39 or 0.08841580 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

