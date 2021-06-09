Beetle Coin Trading Down 33.5% This Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $338,692.51 and approximately $389,656.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.