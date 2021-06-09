Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.67. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.50. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

