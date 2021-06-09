Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

RPAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. 898,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -636.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

