MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post sales of $661.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $666.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $655.20 million. MRC Global posted sales of $602.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $17,279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MRC Global by 431.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,268 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $2,773,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $893.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

