CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.83.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $848.31. The stock had a trading volume of 136,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,500. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $646.46 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $861.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 144.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group shares are going to split on Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 25th.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,317. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

