LiquidApps Reaches Market Cap of $13.56 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $13.56 million and $14,658.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 159.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00094451 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

