Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.79 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 368,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.95 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.27.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

