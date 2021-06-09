Critical Survey: Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Computer Services and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akerna has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.49%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Computer Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Services and Akerna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million 5.48 $55.40 million N/A N/A Akerna $12.57 million 9.31 -$15.53 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Computer Services has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 19.02% 21.86% 14.17% Akerna -188.28% -53.35% -28.91%

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

