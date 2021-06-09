-$0.32 EPS Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.14). Athenex posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw lowered their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In related news, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 128,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 89,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 42.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 306,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 80,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3,942.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 717,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 1,488,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. Athenex has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.63.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

