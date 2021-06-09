Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.64 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-1.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. 803,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,648. The company has a market capitalization of $423.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $603,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,904.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 816,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,552. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

