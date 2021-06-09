Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADEVF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

ADEVF stock remained flat at $$16.20 during trading on Wednesday. Adevinta Asa has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98.

About Adevinta Asa

