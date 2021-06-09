Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNHBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of DNHBY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,225. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

