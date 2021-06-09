ImageCash Market Capitalization Tops $90,503.89 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $90,503.89 and $74.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00221373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00209099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.85 or 0.01310279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,152.59 or 0.99989660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,419,096 coins and its circulating supply is 5,300,096 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars.

